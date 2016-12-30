Amazon Launchpad receives 400 applications in just two weeks

E-commerce major Amazon’s global programme Amazon Launchpad has witnessed a huge success as the company received 400 applications from Indian startups within two weeks of its launch in the country.

The initiative was launched on December 5 this year in partnership with government’s Startup India, NASSCOM 10K, Indian Angel Network and others to help identify and enrol startups.

Under the programme, companies can launch, market, and distribute their products on Amazon’s e-commerce platform in India and around the world through dedicated store.

According to the data provided by Amazon, most of the applicants were young startups that are about one and half years old and among them about 60 percent of the firms have never used Amazon.in before.

Interestingly, startups from tier II & III towns like Mehsana, Hubli and Thissur have also applied for the programme. The initiative has also received international applications coming in from countries including Singapore, US, Finland, Ireland and Italy.

Electronics, Health & Personal Care and Grocery are among the major categories that have seen peak number of applicants.

Commenting on the success, Amazon’s Jason Feldman said “We are excited to see the overwhelming response that Amazon Launchpad has received from the Indian startup community. We have been pleasantly surprised to see the creativity and enthusiasm from Indian startups and especially from those in the non-metro cities, so early.”

“We hope more and more Indian startups join Amazon Launchpad and make the most of this exceptional opportunity to get access to big consumer markets nationally and internationally,” he added.





