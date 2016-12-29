A million merchants on our payment network: MobiKwik

Digital payments company MobiKwik today said it has touched one million merchants (shopkeepers) mark on its payment network.

In a statement, MobiKwik said it has reached "the milestone of 1 million merchants on its payment network, registering 1,000 percent growth since November." Post-demonetisation, MobiKwik has strengthened its offline staff to 10,000, to train and activate merchants across cities, the release added.

The company said that in the last 50 days, it has taken several initiatives to promote the adoption of its mobile wallet among merchants -- both organised and unorganised.

Earlier this month, the company announced a tie-up with dairy cooperative Amul to enable the latter's customers make cashless payments with mobile wallet at Amul's exclusive and multi brand outlets.

"To promote adoption, we also embarked on a mission, the Cashless Bharat Abhiyaan, under which our team is organising training camps for merchants and users in every city of India.

We are proud that cashless consumer transactions also are on a dramatic upswing due to spreading digital literacy," MobiKwik Co-Founder Upasana Taku said.