Jan 09, 2018 06:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This country is testing a nasal spray that can tackle gambling

Naloxone in the spray is commonly used to block the production of dopamine, a neurotransmitter linked to pleasure and having a central role in addictions

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Scientists in Finland are on the verge of discovering a treatment for gambling addiction. The Finnish scientists are conducting tests on a spray containing naloxone, to tackle the addiction.

Naloxone in the spray is commonly used to block the production of dopamine, a neurotransmitter linked to pleasure and having a central role in addictions. The product is widely used as an emergency treatment against the overdose of heroin, opium, and morphine.

The product became popular after the US Food and Drug Administration department found that administering naloxone nasally delivered the same or higher levels of the drug as an intramuscular injection, and acted just as fast. The Finnish scientists are now trying to make use of this knowledge to take on gambling addiction.

“The spray goes to the brain in a few minutes so it’s very useful for a gambler … if you crave gambling, just take the spray…gambling is a very impulsive behaviour … the need to gamble starts right away…for this reason we are seeking a medication with a quick effect … the nasal spray acts in just a few minutes,” Hannu Alho, professor of addiction medicine at the Helsinki-based national institute for health and welfare, was quoted saying in a report by The Guardian.

The tests are set to begin next week and will need at least 130 volunteers. As part of the test half of the participants will be given the original spray for three months, while the remaining will be given an alternative spray that will not have naloxone.

Though it is still a long way from becoming a reality, the nasal spray has certainly grabbed attention. While not given the same priority as addiction to drugs, the obsession towards gambling is a problem faced by millions across the globe.

tags #Finland #science

