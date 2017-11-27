The world’s first 'negative emissions' plant is turning carbon dioxide into stone

The world produces around 40 trillion kg of carbon dioxide every year, including emissions from vehicles and it is on the verge of crossing a crucial emissions threshold that will cause global temperatures to rise past the 2 degrees limit, which had been set in the Paris Climate Agreement.

But scientists have now developed a new technology that is allowing for direct-air capture and consists of machines that “work like a tree”- except they absorb carbon dioxide from the air and capture 1000 x faster than a tree, Quartz reported.

Climate scientists had previously hoped that we would not need such a system to exist as air quality degradation would not go that bad and also because of the fact that it’s very costly procedure.

But who’s working on it?

Three companies- Switzerland’s Cliemworks, Canada’s Carbon Engineering and US’s Global Thermostat are building machines that can capture carbon dioxide from the air at relatively reasonable costs.

In Iceland on October 11 this year, a startup inaugurated a system that captured 50 metric tons of carbon dioxide from the air-thus in a way it was the first negative emissions machine.

To build it, Climeworks chose a spot in Hellisheidi, Iceland near the Reykjavik Energy’s geothermal power plant. The advantage of the location was that the process of releasing heat produced several gases that included CO2, which it absorbed.

Since carbon emitting areas are near pollution-emitting areas such as coal plants- because of that it may be easier to “extract” the carbon dioxide from the air when they are placed near the power plants.

Why this matters

As per the report, till now scientists are yet to devise any sureshot method to deal with everyday emission from cars, planes and ships. And at present, we don’t have any plan ahead as to how we will control the CO2 emissions so as to keep them below the 2-degree limit.

So the only solution? Absorb more greenhouse gas.

The scientists hope to bring it down to around USD 100 per metric tonne of carbon dioxide. That’s around Rs 6,450 for a metric tonne of CO2 in the future. Peter Eisenberger, co-founder of US-based Theromstat told Quartz that it can even go as low as USD 50, or a little above Rs 3,200 for a metric tonne of the greenhouse gas.

How does it work?

Quartz says that Climeworks passes gas over plastics and metals coated with amine, a material that absorbs carbon dioxide. Another company Carbon Engineering uses a liquid system with calcium oxide and water.

Climeworks already has a commercial unit up and running near Zurich in Switzerland where it captures 1,000 metric tonnes of CO2 from the air each year.

Over the course of the past three years, around 18,000 metric tonnes of CO2 have been injected underground. Also, they have been able to do it for less than USD 30 per metric tonne.

Climeworks has also come up with a machine that captures CO2 from the air and transfers it to CarbFix to inject it underground. Once mineralised it will remain trapped for hundreds of thousands of years. This makes Climeworks' plant truly “negative emissions”.

(Currency figures are in 1 USD= Rs 64.50)