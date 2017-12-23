Scientists discover new details about the first interstellar object to fly past Earth

The mystery surrounding ‘Oumuamua,’ an interstellar object that was discovered to be travelling close to earth may have finally come to an end. The scientists based in Belfast have concluded that the object was a natural body visiting from another solar system covered with ice-like organic layers.

As per a report in the Phys.org, the conclusion was reached by the research team based out of Belfast’s Queen’s University who were investigating the object since it first appeared a few months back. The international team that was led by Professor Alan Fitzsimmons and Dr Michele Bannister, analysed and studied various aspects of the alien object to unravel the mysteries surrounding it.

What made the arrival of Oumuamua so significant was the fact that it was the first known interstellar object to pass through our solar system. One big mystery that had emerged surrounding the object was its ability to reflect light which led to rumors that the disc-shaped object could well be an alien vessel trying to observe earth.

However, studies have revealed it was the presence of objects similar to ice that covered the object with a dry crust that led to the phenomenon. This organic-rich layer had been formed after Oumuamua got exposed to cosmic rays for millions if not billions of years.

“We have discovered that the surface of `Oumuamua is similar to small solar system bodies that are covered in carbon-rich ices, whose structure is modified by exposure to cosmic rays…we have also found that a half-metre thick coating of organic-rich material could have protected a water-ice-rich comet-like interior from vaporizing when the object was heated by the sun, even though it was heated to over 300 degrees centigrade," Fitzsimmons was quoted saying in the report.

The team had made several other findings about the object and will reportedly publish further details in journals in the upcoming period.