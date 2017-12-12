App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsScience
Dec 12, 2017 06:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Scientists detect a mysterious humming noise coming from the earth and no one knows what it is

The new study could help to shed on the source of the vibrations

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Scientists have discovered a strange mysterious hum from deep inside the earth, but they are still no closer to working out what it is.

It has been long known that the earth constantly generates a low-frequency vibrational signal. But now, a new study in Geophysical Research Letters has successfully detected and analysed the hum after placing some seismic instrumentation on the seafloor.

But how did they collect it?

The scientists placed data from 57 seismometer stations in the Indian Ocean, between 2012 and 2013.

related news

Till now, the team’s record shows that the hum, a type of micro-seizure, is caused only once in 345 seconds. The earth is consistently expanding and contracting, which causes a sound that is inaudible to the ears.

Reports say that the first attempt to detect this hum was in 1959, but it was not until 1998 that scientists finally proved its existence. Ever since then, there have been hundreds of attempts to record the earth’s hum, but they have all been made using seismometers on the land.

Researchers now, for the first time, have captured the hum using seismic instruments at the bottom of the sea.

They henceforward applied a combination of techniques to remove interference from the ocean in gravity waves, currents, and electronic glitches and corrected for the signal generated by any earthquakes.

Eventually, they were able to determine that the earth's natural vibration peaks at several frequencies between 2.9 and 4.5 millihertz.

The vibrations cannot be heard by humans as they are approximately 10,000 times smaller than the hearing threshold of the human ear (20 hertz).

The fact that they have been detected at the bottom of the ocean suggests that its existence can be detected on 70 percent of the planet’s surface, hence the hum is there across the whole globe.

Till now the causes of the hums are yet to be uncovered.

tags #science #trends

most popular

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.