Scientists detect a mysterious humming noise coming from the earth and no one knows what it is

Scientists have discovered a strange mysterious hum from deep inside the earth, but they are still no closer to working out what it is.

It has been long known that the earth constantly generates a low-frequency vibrational signal. But now, a new study in Geophysical Research Letters has successfully detected and analysed the hum after placing some seismic instrumentation on the seafloor.

But how did they collect it?

The scientists placed data from 57 seismometer stations in the Indian Ocean, between 2012 and 2013.

Till now, the team’s record shows that the hum, a type of micro-seizure, is caused only once in 345 seconds. The earth is consistently expanding and contracting, which causes a sound that is inaudible to the ears.

Reports say that the first attempt to detect this hum was in 1959, but it was not until 1998 that scientists finally proved its existence. Ever since then, there have been hundreds of attempts to record the earth’s hum, but they have all been made using seismometers on the land.

Researchers now, for the first time, have captured the hum using seismic instruments at the bottom of the sea.

They henceforward applied a combination of techniques to remove interference from the ocean in gravity waves, currents, and electronic glitches and corrected for the signal generated by any earthquakes.

Eventually, they were able to determine that the earth's natural vibration peaks at several frequencies between 2.9 and 4.5 millihertz.

The vibrations cannot be heard by humans as they are approximately 10,000 times smaller than the hearing threshold of the human ear (20 hertz).

The fact that they have been detected at the bottom of the ocean suggests that its existence can be detected on 70 percent of the planet’s surface, hence the hum is there across the whole globe.

Till now the causes of the hums are yet to be uncovered.