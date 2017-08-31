Scientists detect 15 radio pulses, possibly from an alien spacecraft

Moneycontrol News

Breakthrough Listen, a scientific research program aimed at finding evidence of civilisations beyond Earth, detected 15 brief but powerful radio pulses. The bursts came from a mysterious body named FRB 121102.

Fast radio bursts, or FRBs, are brief, bright pulses of radio emission from distant galaxies. FRB 121102 was discovered in 2012, on November 2nd (hence its name). FRBs have been detected many times but this is the only one known to repeat. More than 150 high-energy bursts have been observed coming from the object, which was identified last year as a dwarf galaxy about 3 billion light years from Earth.

“Attempts to understand the mechanism that generates FRBs have made this galaxy a target of ongoing monitoring campaigns by instruments across the globe,” said a report by Breakthrough.

“Possible explanations for FRBs range from outbursts from rotating neutron stars with extremely strong magnetic fields, to more speculative ideas that they are directed energy sources used by extra-terrestrial civilizations to power spacecraft.”

The image above shows 14 of the 15 detected bursts in succession, illustrating their dispersed spectrum and extreme variability. Capturing this diverse set of bursts was made possible by the broad bandwidth that can be processed by the Breakthrough Listen backend at the Green Bank Telescope

The signals were detected in the early hours of Saturday, August 26, by UC Berkeley Postdoctoral Researcher Dr Vishal Gajjar using the Breakthrough Listen backend instrument at the Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia.

The instrument obtained 400TB of data on the object over a five-hour-long observation. This large dataset was searched for signatures of short pulses from the source over a broad range of frequencies, with a characteristic dispersion, or delay as a function of frequency, caused by the presence of gas in space between us and the source.

“The distinctive shape that the dispersion imposes on the initial pulse is an indicator of the amount of material between us and the source, and hence an indicator of the distance to the host galaxy,” Breakthrough said in its report.

The analysis confirmed that the source is in a newly active state. “…the high resolution of the data obtained by the Listen instrument will allow measurement of the properties of these mysterious bursts at a higher precision than ever possible before,” said Gajjar.

Breakthrough Listen is a global astronomical initiative launched in 2015 by Internet investor and philanthropist Yuri Milner and cosmologist Stephen Hawking in search for evidence of technological life in the Universe. It aims to survey one million nearby stars, the entire galactic plane and 100 nearby galaxies at a wide range of radio and optical bands.