Scientists claim Mars may have supported life in the past

Moneycontrol News

A research paper published in Geophysical Research Letters has indicated that life may have existed on Mars in the past. The paper titled In situ detection of boron by ChemCam on Mars by Patrick J Gasda and team theorise that presence of boron on Mars suggests that it may have been habitable in the past.

The surface of Mars today provides clear evidence that the planet had rivers flowing in the past, may be millions of years ago. Many Martian probes have detected traces of water on its surface. However, if it also hosted life has been a matter of debate.

“Boron has been detected in Gale crater at levels <0.05 wt % B by the NASA Curiosity rover ChemCam instrument in calcium-sulphate-filled fractures….On Earth, boron may be a necessary component for the origin of life; on Mars, its presence suggests that sub surface groundwater conditions could have supported prebiotic chemical reactions if organics were also present and provides additional support for the past habitability of Gale crater,” the paper hypothesises.

The location of detection of boron, i.e., calcium-sulphate-filled fractures also provides evidence that the element might have been present in ground water.

Boron is considered to have played a key role in the evolution of life on earth as it stabilises ribose, part of RNA, the self-assembling molecule that may have preceded DNA. Interestingly, viruses are essentially RNA strands. Boron has been found to be present in the oldest rocks on earth, dating back to 3.8 billion years.