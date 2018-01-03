Researchers develop fossil fuel technology which consumes the carbon dioxide produced

Researchers and engineers at the Ohio State University have developed technologies which can fulfil the energy needs of the future without polluting the environment.

In two papers published in the journal Energy & Environmental Science, the researchers reported that they’ve developed a process that transforms shale gas into products such as methanol and gasoline and devised a way to extend the lifetime of the particles that enable the chemical reaction to transform coal or other fuels to electricity.

In the first paper, Liang-Shih Fan and team report that the process devised by them transforms shale gas into products such as methanol and gasoline—all while consuming carbon dioxide. To top that, under certain conditions, the technology consumes all the carbon dioxide it produces plus additional carbon dioxide from an outside source.

The second paper, which has also been co-authored by Fan, talks about a novel way which enhances the lifeline of particles that enable the chemical reaction to transform coal or other fuels to electricity and useful products over a length of time that is useful for commercial operation.

The same team has discovered and patented a way with the potential to lower the capital costs in producing a fuel gas called synthesis gas, or “syngas,” by about 50 percent over the traditional technology.

Engineers are testing a clean coal technology that harnesses the energy of coal chemically, without burning it. Liang-Shih Fan holding the iron oxide particle (left) at the Research Center on Kinnear Road, The Ohio State University. Image source: Jo McCulty/OSU

The technology, known as chemical looping, uses metal oxide particles in high-pressure reactors to “burn” fossil fuels and biomass without the presence of oxygen in the air. The metal oxide provides the oxygen for the reaction.

Chemical looping is capable of acting as a stopgap technology that can provide clean electricity until renewable energies such as solar and wind become both widely available and affordable, the engineers said.

“Renewables are the future,” said Fan, Distinguished University Professor in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering. “We need a bridge that allows us to create clean energy until we get there—something affordable we can use for the next 30 years or more, while wind and solar power become the prevailing technologies.”

The team had developed the chemical looping technology five years ago in which they were able to release energy from coal while capturing more than 99 percent of the resulting carbon dioxide, preventing its emission to the environment.

However, the real problem was how to keep the particles from wearing out, said Andrew Tong, research assistant professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at Ohio State.

Another advancement involves the engineers’ development of chemical looping for production of syngas, which in turn provides the building blocks for a host of other useful products including ammonia, plastics or even carbon fibers.

This is where the technology really gets interesting: It provides a potential industrial use for carbon dioxide as a raw material for producing useful, everyday products.