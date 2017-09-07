The last leap: NASA to destroy USD 3.2 billion Cassini spacecraft by crashing it into Saturn

Moneycontrol News

NASA is all set to destroy its USD 3.26 billion probe spacecraft, Cassini on the September 15. The spacecraft has spent 13 years in the orbit around Saturn, surveying the planet and its various moons.

In order to avoid the unlikely possibility of Cassini someday colliding with one of the moons, NASA has chosen to safely dispose off the spacecraft in the atmosphere of Saturn. This will ensure that Cassini cannot contaminate any future studies of habitability and potential life on those two moons of Saturn, Enceladus and Titan, which were reported to contain habitable – or at least "prebiotic” – environments.

The last seven days of Cassini’s long journey will be as follows:

Sept 9, Saturday: Cassini will make the last of 22 passes between Saturn itself and its rings. It will just above 1680 kilometres the cloud tops of the planet.

NASA's Cassini spacecraft is shown heading for the gap between Saturn and its rings during one of 22 such dives of the mission's finale in this illustration. Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Sept 11, Monday: The spacecraft will pass by Titan—the largest moon of Saturn—the last time. Even though the spacecraft will be 119,049 kilometres away, the gravitational influence of the moon will slow down the spacecraft slightly as it speeds past.

A few days later, instead of passing through the outermost fringes of Saturn's atmosphere, Cassini will dive in too deep to survive the friction and heating.

Sept 14, Thursday: The spacecraft named after Italian astronomer Giovanni Domenico Cassini will take last photographs of moons Titan and Enceladus, the hexagon-shaped jet stream around the planet's north pole, and features in the rings.

5:45 pm EDT: The craft will turn its antenna towards earth and will send back final images and data.

Sept 15, Friday; 4:37 am EDT: The "final plunge" begins. It will start sending real time data and roll itself for optimal sampling of the atmosphere.

NASA's Cassini spacecraft is shown during its Sept. 15, 2017, plunge into Saturn's atmosphere in this artist's depiction. Cassini will use its thrusters to keep its antenna pointed at Earth for as long as possible while sending back unique data about Saturn's atmosphere. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

7:53 a.m. EDT: Cassini will enter the atmosphere of Saturn. Its thrusters would be firing at 10 percent capability to maintain directional stability. It will keep sending data.

7:54 am EDT: The communication link to earth will break, thrusters will be at their full capacity as it says goodbye to earth.

Watch | NASA at Saturn: Cassini's Grand Finale

The spacecraft was launched in 1997 and it took seven years to reach Saturn. "The end of Cassini's mission will be a poignant moment, but a fitting and very necessary completion of an astonishing journey," said Earl Maize, Cassini project manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

"The Grand Finale represents the culmination of a seven-year plan to use the spacecraft’s remaining resources in the most scientifically productive way possible. By safely disposing of the spacecraft in Saturn's atmosphere, we avoid any possibility Cassini could impact one of Saturn's moons somewhere down the road, keeping them pristine for future exploration."