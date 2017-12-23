Is someone out there? UFO sightings at a record high, over 4,600 reports in 2017 alone

On December 9, multiple people from the United States reported that they saw a bunch of mysterious objects flying in the sky. The mysterious objects or unidentified flying objects were in a formation and emitting colourful lights. Several people recorded the event and it was reported on many news channels.

Though, the US Air Force said that the sightings were of a flight of military aircraft involved in a large-scale nighttime training operation.

However, many witnesses contradicted saying that they would have heard the noise of planes as the objects in the sky were flying at a very low height, according to an account, at “eye-level”.

According to United States' National UFO Reporting Centre, the instances of people reporting UFO sightings have grown significantly, over the years. In 1990, the number of sightings reported was 307 which rose to a peak of 8,619 in 2014 before falling slightly to 5,516 in 2016.

In 2017, until December 21, there were 4,655 reports of UFO sightings. The maximum number of reported sightings was in July, this year. The most ever sightings reported in a month was in, again, July 2014.

The data suggest that July and November are the months when the most number of sightings are reported, almost every year.

The National UFO Reporting Centre is located in Seattle, Washington. The centre claims that they have been recording sightings since 1974. The primary mode through which they receive sighting reports is its telephone hotline which is staffed 24x7.

The records maintained by the centre include sightings of mysterious objects primarily in the US but also have many global reports.

Video shot by a Denver resident showing the sightings on December 9: