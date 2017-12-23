App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsScience
Dec 22, 2017 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Is someone out there? UFO sightings at a record high, over 4,600 reports in 2017 alone

Data suggests that July and November are the months when the most number of sightings are reported, almost every year

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On December 9, multiple people from the United States reported that they saw a bunch of mysterious objects flying in the sky. The mysterious objects or unidentified flying objects were in a formation and emitting colourful lights. Several people recorded the event and it was reported on many news channels.

Though, the US Air Force said that the sightings were of a flight of military aircraft involved in a large-scale nighttime training operation.

However, many witnesses contradicted saying that they would have heard the noise of planes as the objects in the sky were flying at a very low height, according to an account, at “eye-level”.

According to United States' National UFO Reporting Centre, the instances of people reporting UFO sightings have grown significantly, over the years. In 1990, the number of sightings reported was 307 which rose to a peak of 8,619 in 2014 before falling slightly to 5,516 in 2016.

related news

Infographic: UFO Sightings Are At Record Heights | Statista

In 2017, until December 21, there were 4,655 reports of UFO sightings. The maximum number of reported sightings was in July, this year. The most ever sightings reported in a month was in, again, July 2014.

The data suggest that July and November are the months when the most number of sightings are reported, almost every year.

The National UFO Reporting Centre is located in Seattle, Washington. The centre claims that they have been recording sightings since 1974. The primary mode through which they receive sighting reports is its telephone hotline which is staffed 24x7.

The records maintained by the centre include sightings of mysterious objects primarily in the US but also have many global reports.

Video shot by a Denver resident showing the sightings on December 9:

tags #science #World News

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.