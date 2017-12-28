App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsScience
Dec 28, 2017 05:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

How rainbow peacock spiders are helping advancements in optical technology

After conducting studies that employed various technologies including microscopy and nano 3D printing, the team uncovered that the colour emerges from specialised scales that are situated on the spider’s abdomen

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A recent study regarding the mystery behind the colours that are displayed by a spider species could actually bring revolutionary changes in the field of optical technology. The findings were made after researchers uncovered the mystery behind the ability of the rainbow peacock spider to show all colours visible in a rainbow.

The new discovery was first published in an article published in Nature Communications. The researchers tried to learn how the species was able to display so many varieties of colours. The tiny spiders, which do not grow more than 5 mm are famous for their flamboyant colour display aimed at attracting potential mates.

The iridescent signals displayed by the male members of the species is regarded as the only known instance in nature when a male displays all colours seen on rainbows to attract mates for courtship. However, the source behind these colours has remained a mystery till now.

Studies conducted by an international team led by  Dr. Bor-Kai Hsiung has finally come up with an answer. After conducting studies that employed various technologies including microscopy and nano 3D-printing, the team uncovered that the colour emerges from specialised scales that are situated on the spider’s abdomen.

related news

These scales, according to a report in Phys.org, have an airfoil-like microscopic 3D contour with nanoscale diffraction grating structures on the surface. When the surface interacts with the scale curvature, light is separated into its component wavelengths. This separation is far more finer and with minimal gap than what is possible on any man-made device.

Thus not only has the discovery revealed the limitations of the present technology that is available but also a way to improve it. The findings can be used to improve the horizons of optical technology that can revolutionise various fields including space explorations and chemical detection systems among others.

tags #science #Technology

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.