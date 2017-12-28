How rainbow peacock spiders are helping advancements in optical technology

A recent study regarding the mystery behind the colours that are displayed by a spider species could actually bring revolutionary changes in the field of optical technology. The findings were made after researchers uncovered the mystery behind the ability of the rainbow peacock spider to show all colours visible in a rainbow.

The new discovery was first published in an article published in Nature Communications. The researchers tried to learn how the species was able to display so many varieties of colours. The tiny spiders, which do not grow more than 5 mm are famous for their flamboyant colour display aimed at attracting potential mates.

The iridescent signals displayed by the male members of the species is regarded as the only known instance in nature when a male displays all colours seen on rainbows to attract mates for courtship. However, the source behind these colours has remained a mystery till now.

Studies conducted by an international team led by Dr. Bor-Kai Hsiung has finally come up with an answer. After conducting studies that employed various technologies including microscopy and nano 3D-printing, the team uncovered that the colour emerges from specialised scales that are situated on the spider’s abdomen.

These scales, according to a report in Phys.org, have an airfoil-like microscopic 3D contour with nanoscale diffraction grating structures on the surface. When the surface interacts with the scale curvature, light is separated into its component wavelengths. This separation is far more finer and with minimal gap than what is possible on any man-made device.

Thus not only has the discovery revealed the limitations of the present technology that is available but also a way to improve it. The findings can be used to improve the horizons of optical technology that can revolutionise various fields including space explorations and chemical detection systems among others.