Nov 28, 2017 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's the number of cups of coffee you need to drink 'to keep the doctor away'

Not only did coffee consumers experience lower risk of premature death and heart disease, it also diminished the risk of a person being affected with diabetes, liver disease, dementia and some types of cancers

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

There have been contradictory views regarding the effects the consumption of coffee has on a human body. But coffee lovers need not worry, as a new research has revealed that consuming three to four cups of coffee daily is beneficial to the health.

The study which was conducted by the British Medical Journal (BMJ) revealed that not only did coffee consumers experience a lower risk of premature death and heart disease, it also diminished the risk of a person being affected with diabetes, liver disease, dementia and some cancers.

The findings were observed by a research team that was headed by Robin Poole using an ‘umbrella review’ that pools together previous studies on a particular topic to get a clearer answer. The team, as part of the research, used evidence collected from more than 200 previous studies based on observational research and 17 studies based on clinical trials across the globe.

According to the study, coffee consumption led to several other benefits also. It reduced risks of getting liver disease, specifically cirrhosis of the liver. The risk of getting several types of cancers including prostate, endometrial, skin and liver cancer, as well as type 2 diabetes, gallstones and gout could also be lowered by the consumption of coffee.

Concluding that consuming coffee is safe within the usual pattern of consumption except for pregnant woman or who have a higher risk of suffering fractures, the study also revealed that people consuming three cups of coffee everyday have a lesser risk of dying prematurely than those who did not consume coffee at all. Even the consumption of larger quantity did not lead to any harm, but benefits were less pronounced than those who drank only three cups.

While it would be wrong to reach any firm conclusion based on the research that was mainly based on observational data, the study is definitely in line with many recent studies that too support the consumption of coffee.

tags #science #trends #world

