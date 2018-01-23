Glasses that can prevent motion sickness in self-driving cars patented

Motion sickness is a trouble that many face while travelling. Now, researchers have filed a patent for glasses that can prevent the problem at least while travelling on self-driving cars.

The new headwear was patented by a research team from the University of Michigan. As per the patent of the product on the USPTO site, the device that could be used as an eyewear or a headset is a countermeasure against the problem of motion sickness that is experienced by many.

As per the patent, the device can display a light on the user’s peripheral vision that mimics the natural movement of a vehicle. This, in turn, will prevent the motion sickness that a rider will feel when he or she is looking on picture or reading while travelling. This will negate the motion sickness that is caused when a person’s sense of motion is detached from what he or she is actually seeing.

While the problem is already there among those who are travelling, it is expected to worsen with the introduction of self-driving vehicles that are set to dominate the roads of the future. The University team, as per a report on the University of Michigan website, has also patented the entire technology that would come as part of the system inside the vehicle.

“This is more important with the introduction of autonomous vehicles… in autonomous cars, everyone will be a passenger. So you will have a larger potential pool of sick people. The protection that drivers have received from driving won’t be there any more… the productivity gains that the proponents of self-driving vehicles are talking about may not happen if we don’t address the motion sickness problem,” Michael Sivak, who is from the University was quoted saying in the report.