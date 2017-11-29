Earthworms reproduce successfully on simulated Mars soil

In what is being seen as a big breakthrough in an attempt to make Mars hospitable, Dutch scientists have discovered that earthworms can reproduce in simulated Mars soil.

The development happened at biologist Wieger Wamelink’s research lab at the Wageningen University, Netherlands. As per a report in the National Geographic, two small worms were born in an earthworm colony that was living in soil created by NASA to simulate the dirt found on the red planet.

The discovery that earthworms can not only survive but reproduce on Mars’s soil is a big news as it could play a key role in future human habitation on the planet. Earthworms play a big role in the survival of life on the planet. The most basic requirement for survival is to have soil that can aid in food production. And the earthworms play a crucial role in making the soil fertile.

In order to make the soil on Mars fertile enough to produce food, it is essential to modify the dirt on the planet into soil. This can be achieved if earthworms that survive on the planet could break down all the waste material and turn them into nutrients that make the soil fertile. This process will not only make the red planet capable of producing crops, but also work as a check on waste material. Thus, in other words, any chance for human survival on any planet will depend on the survivability of earthworms.

A long way to go

However, the finding does not mean that a human colony on Mars will soon emerge. It still has a lot more hurdles.

While the reproduction happened on a simulated soil, it did not have the toxin that is found in abundance on the red planet's soil. For starters, the chemical perchlorates are so poisonous that it could be lethal to eat anything that is produced that can also be being fatal to the earthworms.

They are also yet to find a bacteria or fungi that could adapt to the red planet or a natural way to ensure the smooth working of the pollination process of the plants.

Yet even with all these hurdles, one can say that the new discovery will definitely boost mankind's attempt to start a life outside planet earth.