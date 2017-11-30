Car emissions can now be converted into fuel, thanks to a brilliant invention by MIT researchers

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed a potentially revolutionary method that converts the world’s greatest pollutant into useful fuel.

With the pressure of finding new less-emitting sources of energy and global warming taking researchers by storm every day, the scientists seem to have devised the craziest method so far that was perhaps not even imaginable: take the pollution and emissions and turn it right back into usable fuel.

The method can turn emissions of carbon dioxide into useful fuels for cars, trucks and planes as well as chemical feedstocks for a variety of products and could also produce another potential revenue stream to help defray its costs.

Too good to be true?

MIT postdoc researcher Xiao-Yu Wu developed the new membrane-based system alongside Ahmed Ghoniem, the Ronald C Crane professor of mechanical engineering. Emissions are continuously fed through this filter and turned into usable energy for the day.

The membrane itself is made of a compound of lanthanum, calcium and iron oxide and works by allowing oxygen from carbon dioxide to pass through while leaving carbon monoxide on the other side.

XiaoYu Wu pictured with the reactor his team used for the research (Courtesy: MIT News)

“It is important to use carbon dioxide to produce carbon monoxide for the conversion of sustainable thermal energies to chemical energy,” says Xuefeng Zhu, a professor of chemical physics at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, in Dalian, China in a public statement.

He also added that usage of an oxygen-permeable membrane can greatly reduce the temperature from 1,500 C to less than 1,000 C- which also implies a great save rather than the traditional carbon dioxide decomposition process.

The researchers are now looking into how to improve their experiments by increasing the amount of gas that can be passed through the filter and how it compares to other methods of converting carbon emissions.

Factories could use this method to lower their emissions without having to completely pivot to a source of alternate energy. Implementing this research on a larger scale will even allow factories to be powered through a process close to perpetual motion.