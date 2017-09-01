App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsScience
Sep 01, 2017 06:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Albert Einstein's letter likely to fetch over $60,000 in auction

Datelined from Princeton, April 15, 1950, the letter by Einstein melds the philosophical with the scientific and gives insight into the disciplined scientific mind of the great physicist

Albert Einstein's letter likely to fetch over $60,000 in auction

A unique and very personal letter written by German physicist Albert Einstein to his close friend Michele Besso, discussing various topics including God, is expected to fetch over $ 60,000 at an auction in the US.

Datelined from Princeton, April 15, 1950, the letter by Einstein melds the philosophical with the scientific and gives insight into the disciplined scientific mind of the great physicist.

In the letter, Einstein writes about wide ranging content spanning from the spiritual, referencing God as "Him" to his Unified Field Theory, with equations from the theory in his hand, that he believed neutralises his critics, according to Nate D Sanders auction house.

"There is one thing that I have learned in the course of a long life: It is devilishly difficult to get closer to 'Him', if one does not want to remain on the surface," Einstein wrote.

"There is no such thing as a 'particle' in the strictest meaning of the word," Einstein writes taking aim at quantum physicists. He even tackles the tricky issue of knowledge itself writing "no guarantee that it will ever be possible to know whether the theory is 'true'".

The two paged letter is signed as "Affectionate greetings. Your A.E."The letter measures 8.5 x 11 inches and is accompanied by the original envelope postmarked from Princeton on 16 April 1950.

The online auction bidding will end on September 28.

tags #trends #World News

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.