A peek into the future: NASA unveils innovative rover concepts

Jonathan Sauder's AREE rover had a fully mechanical computer and logic system, allowing it to function in the harsh Venusian landscape. Image Credit: ESA/J. Whatmore/NASA/JPL-Caltech

Participants at NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) Symposium have come up with pretty extraordinary ideas to explore celestial bodies like the planet Venus, asteroids and frozen moons, each posing different challenges. The ideas include using Origami techniques or going mechanical from electrical.

Each year, NASA funds a handful of futuristic concepts to push forward the boundaries of space exploration. These early-stage proposals are selected with the hope of developing new ideas into realistic proofs-of-concept. The symposium, an annual affair, displayed 28 such proposals.

Adrian Stoica of JPL (Jet Propulsion Laboratory) proposed a new class of shape-changing robotic structures—“TransFormers”— that unfold like Origami and reflect solar energy wherever you need it. This would be highly useful when a rover has to get into lunar crater surrounded by tall mountain peaks or to venture into a cave where sunlight cannot reach, the robot can then direct the sun rays to the rover. The proposal has successfully advanced to Phase II.

Adrian Stoica's concept, now in Phase II, would use folding mirrors to reflect sunlight into craters or caves, creating a "solar oasis." Image Credit: Adrian Stoica/NASA/JPL-Caltech

TransFormers are projected to be more affordable and easier to transport than radioisotope thermoelectric generators (RTGs) like the one that powers NASA's Mars Science Laboratory.

However, this may only work on surfaces like moon where the atmosphere is not as thick. The heavy atmosphere of Venus weakens the efficiency of solar power. Ratnakumar Bugga of JPL proposed using chemical batteries. The equipment on board could use electrolysis to generate hydrogen from the thick Venus atmosphere. It could then store that power as chemical hydride in its fuel cells.

Another problem which Venus represents is that electronics won't last longer than a few hours (except in a robust spacecraft) because of its temperature which reaches 450 degree Celsius, sulfuric acid clouds and crushing surface pressures.

Jonathan Sauder of JPL thinks the solution may be getting rid of the electronics altogether and using AREE or Automaton Rover for Extreme Environments.

AREE would be powered by wind turbines and controlled by a fully mechanical computer. “Temperature, wind speed, and seismic measurements could be 'broadcast' by a rising and falling radar reflector 'piston': the piston's up or down position could be read as Morse code by a radar tracker orbiting the planet. The orbiter would then relay the readings to Earth,” said JPL.

There are various other innovative ideas like this, one being gliding over asteroids rather than landing on them as it is very difficult due to their low gravity.

"The NIAC program is designed to let technologists stretch and create concepts that have never been considered by NASA before," said Jason Derleth, NIAC program executive for NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate. "Each proposal is still required to be based on solid scientific and engineering principles and to advance NASA's mission objectives," he added.