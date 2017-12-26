A new continent, life-saving viruses and gene editing: Most important scientific achievements of 2017

In the field of science and innovation, 2017 has been a buzzing year. From back-flipping robots and artificially intelligent gamer bots to the synthetic uterus to 'grow' a baby — the year saw several new discoveries and advancements.

We pick 10 most interesting and epoch-changing scientific developments of the year, not in any particular order.

Metallic Hydrogen: Scientists at Harvard University successfully metastabilised the Hydrogen metal after turning the gas into metal by applying about five million times the atmospheric pressure at it.

“This is the holy grail of high-pressure physics. It’s the first-ever sample of metallic hydrogen on Earth, so when you are looking at it, you are looking at something which never existed before,” said Isaac F Silvera, Thomas D Cabot professor of the natural science at the Harvard.

In addition to helping scientists answer fundamental questions about the nature of matter, the material is theorised to have a wide range of applications, ranging from room-temperature superconductors to powerful rocket propellant.



Nuclear alien UFO from North Korea pic.twitter.com/GUIHpKkkp5

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 23, 2017

Elon Musk-led space startup successfully managed to relaunch and reland a used Falcon 9 rocket booster in March. Last week, the rocket booster made another flight into space when it lifted off 10 communication satellites.

The re-usable rockets will revolutionise space exploration by making it cheaper and saving about USD 18 million per launch.

Apart from this, the company is also working on another variant of Falcon 9, Falcon Heavy which will be used for planned Mars voyages by the company.

DeepMind AI innovations: The sister firm of Google has been making giant leaps in the field of machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), and one of them in 2017 was remarkable.

The Alphabet subsidiary in July released a paper detailing how its AI agents taught themselves to navigate complex virtual environments which involve various terrains. The firm also released a video which shows how the agents learn to jump, run, crouch and climb without any aid.

The video may seem funny but it records a big step towards the autonomous AI movement.

The bang of neutron stars colliding: Two neutron stars collided in deep space, and though only a faint signal was recorded, its bang was heard in the scientific communities pretty loudly.

On August 17, a team of four Carnegie astronomers (along with peers from different Universities) provided the first-ever glimpse of two neutron stars colliding. They also obtained the earliest spectra of the collision, which may allow them to explain how many of the universe’s heavy elements like gold, platinum, etc. were created—a decades old question for astrophysicists.

Scientists think that neutron star mergers create many heavy elements, such as gold, platinum, and uranium. But until now it has been impossible to confirm that idea, said a release by the University.

The life-saving cocktail of viruses: In April, a 69-year-old man was brought back from two-month comma by injecting a cocktail of bacteriophages, tiny viruses that specifically attack and kill bacteria.

Tom Patterson had fallen ill gravely due to an antibiotic-resistant acinetobacter infection. Incidentally, his wife, Steffanie Strathdee, a scientist who had worked on alternative therapies, along with others, used a mix of phages available at that time to rescue her husband.

However, no one exactly knows which virus from the mix worked.

The lost land: Researchers in the beginning of the year published a study revealing the existence of a brand new continent on the planet—Zealandia.

Source: Geosociety.org

The 4.9 million kilometre region of the southwest Pacific Ocean is made up of continental crust, researchers said. The region is elevated relative to surrounding oceanic crust, has diverse and silica-rich rocks and a relatively thick and low-velocity crustal structure.

Though, today it is 94 percent submerged, mainly as a result of widespread Late Cretaceous crustal thinning preceding supercontinent breakup and consequent isostatic balance.

Deep roots of humankind: A relook at the skull found in 1961 in a cave in Morocco pushed back the history of mankind to more than 300,000 years ago.

The researchers determined that the fossil could be the oldest remains of Homo sapien, a full 100,000 years older than fossils from Ethiopia that had held the record as the oldest widely accepted remains of archaic H. sapiens.

Synthetic womb: The physicians at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia succeeded in keeping a foetal lamb alive in a uterus-like plastic sack for weeks.

The foetuses were placed in the ‘biobag’ after 22 weeks of the first signs of development. At such a premature time, neither human nor lamb foetus can survive outside the uterus.

The foetuses in the bags were kept for four weeks and they grew hair and developed lungs during that time. All eight lambs which were part of the trial eventually survived.

The successful imitation of a uterus, if also works for humans, can prove to be life-saving for babies which are premature.

Gene editing: A team of researchers in Portland, Oregon successfully edited the gene of human embryos.

Borrowing from a gene-editing technique called CRISPR, the team changed the DNA of a large number of one-cell embryos. Though this is not the first attempt at editing the genes of an embryo but the attempt “is believed to have broken new ground both in the number of embryos experimented upon and by demonstrating that it is possible to safely and efficiently correct defective genes that cause inherited diseases,” said a report in MIT Technology Review.

The embryos were not intended to be implanted, though, and, none of the embryos was allowed to develop for more than a few days.

Life beyond earth: Astronomers of the European Organisation for Astronomical Research discovered a planet in the habitable zone of a dim star 40 light-years away from Earth which was dubbed as the “best place to look for signs of life beyond the Solar System”.

The planet named LHS 1140b receives about half as much sunlight from its star as the Earth and lies in the middle of the habitable zone. The orbit is seen almost edge-on from Earth and as the exoplanet passes in front of the star once per orbit it blocks a little of its light every 25 days.

“This is the most exciting exoplanet I’ve seen in the past decade,” said lead author Jason Dittmann of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics (Cambridge, USA). “We could hardly hope for a better target to perform one of the biggest quests in science — searching for evidence of life beyond Earth.”