The 10-year benchmark bond yield is expected to inch up towards the 6.60 percent range, says Bhaskar Panda, HDFC Bank.

Bhaskar Panda, HDFC Bank said, "Festive fervour is the theme right now across the world. The dollar Index has given up some of the recent gains and is trading below 103 levels. EM currencies are still under the cloud. We expect the USD-INR to trade within the 67.80-68.10/USD range."



