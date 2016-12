USD-INR expected trading range for the day 68-68.30/dollar, says Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "Year-end holidays expected to keep volumes and activity in currency markets low and thin. USD-INR expected trading range for the day 68-68.30/dollar."



He further added, "Outlook for bond has been bearish since the announcement of latest policy review by RBI. Expected trading range for the day is 6.55-6.60 percent."