Bhaskar Panda, HDFC Bank said, "Most of the overseas markets were closed on Monday. This provided no respite to USD-INR pair. Demand pushed up the pair above the 68/dollar mark. The pair is expected to range trade within 67.90-68.20/USD today."



He further said, "The 10-year benchmark yield is down after its recent high. It is expected to remain soft within the 6.35-6.45 percent range."