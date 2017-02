We expect the 10-year benchmark bond yield to trade in a range of 6.38-6.42 percent level today, says Ashutosh Raina, HDFC Bank.

Ashutosh Raina, HDFC Bank said, "The USD-INR pair continues to gain on the back of global dollar weakness with the dollar index settling around 99.50 levels, sharply lower from its recent highs. The market will be keenly awaiting US jobs data due later today. We expect the USD-INR pair to trade in the range of 67.20-67.50/USD today."



He further said, "The commitment towards fiscal condition in the recent budget announcement should be positive for bonds. We expect the 10-year benchmark bond yield to trade in a range of 6.38-6.42 percent level today."