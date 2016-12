Strong dollar index to pressurize rupee: Pramit Brahmbhatt

Pramit Brahmbhatt, Veracity said, "Constant FII outflow and strong dollar index will put pressure on the rupee. The USD-INR pair is expected to trade in a range of 67.50-68/USD for the day."