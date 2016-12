Rupee to trade negative with low volatility: Pramit Brahmbhatt

Trading range for the spot USD/INR pair would be 68-68.20/dollar, says Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity.

Rupee to trade negative with low volatility: Pramit Brahmbhatt Trading range for the spot USD/INR pair would be 68-68.20/dollar, says Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity.

Pramit Brahmbhatt (more) , Veracity | Capital Expertise: Currencies

Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity said, "Rupee will continue to trade negative with low volatility due to an appreciating dollar."



"Trading range for the spot USD/INR pair would be 68-68.20/dollar," he added.