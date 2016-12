We expect the 10-year benchmark yield to be rangebound between 6.75-6.85 percent, says Tirthankar Patnaik, Mizuho Bank.

Tirthankar Patnaik, Mizuho Bank said, "We expect the rupee to range between 67.50-68.50/USD over the next two weeks as the market remains quiet towards the end of the year and selling pressure from foreign investors eases. The rupee would come under renewed pressure in the new year based on macro performance in the wake of demonetisation."



He further said, "We expect bond yields to remain rangebound till the end of the year on a reasonably comfortable liquidity situation with renewed demand from large corporates & funds. We expect the 10-year benchmark yield to be rangebound between 6.75-6.85 percent."