Rupee slips 8 paise to close at 67.99 vs US dollar

The rupee today fell by 8 paise to end at 67.99/68.00 per US dollar against previous close of 67.91/67.92 per dollar.

The pound sterling however finished lower at Rs 83.84/86 against last close of Rs 83.97/99 at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market today.

Following are the Interbank forex and RBI rates: (In Rs Per Unit) Unit Interbank RBI Reference US Dollar 67.99/68.00 US Dollar Rs 67.9136 Pound Sterling 83.84/86 Euro Rs 70.8678 Euro 71.15/17 Japanese Yen(100) 57.84/86