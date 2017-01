We expect the 10-year benchmark yield to trade in a range of 6.42-6.46 percent today, says NS Venkatesh, Lakshmi Vilas Bank.

NS Venkatesh, Lakshmi Vilas Bank said, "The rupee is likely to take cues from the equity market movement and is expected to trade in the range of 68.20-68.55/USD today."



He further said, "Bonds are expected to trade based on cues from the US 10-year Treasury and the USD-INR movement. We expect the 10-year benchmark yield to trade in a range of 6.42-6.46 percent today."