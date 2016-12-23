Rupee rebounds 17 paise to 67.82 on weak dollar

The rupee today staged a smart rebound by recovering 17 paise to 67.82 against the American currency on fresh dollar selling by corporates and banks.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Markets » Rupee

Dec 23, 2016, 07.22 PM | Source: PTI

Rupee rebounds 17 paise to 67.82 on weak dollar

The rupee today staged a smart rebound by recovering 17 paise to 67.82 against the American currency on fresh dollar selling by corporates and banks.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Rupee rebounds 17 paise to 67.82 on weak dollar

The rupee today staged a smart rebound by recovering 17 paise to 67.82 against the American currency on fresh dollar selling by corporates and banks.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Rupee rebounds 17 paise to 67.82 on weak dollar
The rupee today staged a smart rebound by recovering 17 paise to 67.82 against the American currency on fresh dollar selling by corporates and banks.

Subdued overseas sentiment alongside unwinding of long dollar positions ahead of key US macro data predominantly gave some significant support to the rupee recovery.

Stable local equities after recent steep fall also helped the domestic unit strengthen against the dollar, a dealer said.

Meanwhile, Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to sell both equities and debt as they offloaded worth Rs 614.40 crore yesterday, as per provisional data.

The Indian currency opened on a firm footing at 67.93 from Thursday's close of 67.99 at the Interbank Foreign Exchange (Forex) market and maintained its firm undertone against the dollar.

It gained further ground to hit an intra-day high of 67.77 before ending at 66.82, showing a smart rise of 17 paise, or 0.25 per cent.

On Thursday, the local currency had depreciated by 8 paise.

In overseas trade, the greenback surrendered the gains made after release of mildly upbeat US GDP, which was revised higher to 3.5 per cent from 3.2 per cent, and largely traded broadly flat against majority of its peers.

Investors' also stayed away ahead of Christmas holidays overseas.

The US dollar index was trading lower at 102.99 in late afternoon trade.

Meanwhile, the RBI today fixed the reference rate for the dollar at 67.9117 and euro at 70.9474.

In cross-currency trades, the rupee rose further to finish at 83.22 against the pound sterling from 83.84 and bounced back against the euro to settle at 70.87 as compared to 71.15.

It also recouped against the Japanese yen to end at 57.79 from 57.84 per 100 yens earlier.

Tags  rupee dollar macro data FII Forex

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login