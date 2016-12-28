Buy Vaibhav Global; target of Rs 353: Nirmal Bang
Paytm expects losses to continue; Info Edge bats for startups
Dec 28, 2016, 09.01 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Trading range for the spot USD/INR pair would be 68-68.20/dollar, says Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity.
Rupee opens lower at 68.10 per dollar
