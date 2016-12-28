Rupee opens lower at 68.10 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 68.10 per dollar on Wednesday versus previous close 68.07.Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity said, "Rupee will continue to trade negative with low volatility due to an appreciating dollar. Trading range for the spot USD/INR pair would be 68-68.20/dollar."The US dollar gained against the yen on stronger-than-expected US housing data and expectations for a hawkish Federal Reserve, but remained below a recent 10-month high in thin holiday trading.