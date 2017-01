The Indian rupee opened lower by 3 paise at 67.95 per dollar on Monday versus 67.92 Friday.Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity said, "We expect the rupee to gain after finding support at 68/dollar. We expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 67.80-68.20/dollar today."The dollar index slipped well below the 103 mark. The euro surged against the dollar, currently at 1.05.