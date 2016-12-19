Rupee opens lower at 67.81 per dollar

Dec 19, 2016, 09.04 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Indian rupee has opened lower by 5 paise at 67.81 per dollar on Monday against Friday's closing value of 67.76 a dollar.

Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity feels constant FII outflow and strong dollar index will put pressure on the rupee.

According to him, the USD-INR pair is expected to trade in a range of 67.50-68/dollar for the day.

Also Read - Prospects of rate cut bleak as dollar, crude rise: Assocham

The dollar slipped below the 103 mark as profit-taking halts the momentum of the greenback's rally.
Tags  Indian Rupee rupee dollar USD INR dollar index
