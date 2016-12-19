Rupee opens lower at 67.81 per dollar

The Indian rupee has opened lower by 5 paise at 67.81 per dollar on Monday against Friday's closing value of 67.76 a dollar.Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity feels constant FII outflow and strong dollar index will put pressure on the rupee.According to him, the USD-INR pair is expected to trade in a range of 67.50-68/dollar for the day.The dollar slipped below the 103 mark as profit-taking halts the momentum of the greenback's rally.