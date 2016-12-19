Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 1050: Motilal Oswal
Dec 19, 2016, 09.04 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The USD-INR pair is expected to trade in a range of 67.50-68/dollar for the day, says Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity.
Rupee opens lower at 67.81 per dollar
