The Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 68.29 per dollar on Wednesday versus previous close 68.33.NS Venkatesh of Lakshmi Vilas Bank said, "The rupee is likely to take cues from the equity market movement and is expected to trade in the range of 68.20-68.55/dollar today."US dollar rose to its highest in 14 years against the euro and a basket of major currencies yesterday after data showed solid growth in US manufacturing.The dollar index has pulled back marginally today on profit booking.