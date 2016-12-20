Rupee opens higher at 67.86 per dollar

We expect USD-INR to trade in the 67.60-68/dollar range today, says Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank.
Dec 20, 2016, 09.06 AM

Rupee opens higher at 67.86 per dollar

Rupee opens higher at 67.86 per dollar

We expect USD-INR to trade in the 67.60-68/dollar range today, says Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank.

Rupee opens higher at 67.86 per dollar

We expect USD-INR to trade in the 67.60-68/dollar range today, says Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank.

The Indian rupee has opened higher on Tuesday at 67.86 per dollar against previous close of 67.87 a dollar.

Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank says the dollar index continues to move higher, currently above 103 level, after the hawkish FOMC meeting and some recent geopolitical concerns.

The USD-INR pair has also slid from recent highs with continuing portfolio outflows and overall dollar strength, he adds.

Raina expects the pair to trade in the 67.60-68/dollar range today.

The dollar regained some momentum, with the dollar index up at 103 compared with levels around 102 yesterday.

The Turkish Lira and Russian Ruble fell to session lows against the greenback on Monday after the Russian ambassador to Turkey was shot by an off-duty police officer in Ankara.
Rupee opens higher at 67.86 per dollar

