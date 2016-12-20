Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 1050: Motilal Oswal
Dec 20, 2016, 09.06 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
We expect USD-INR to trade in the 67.60-68/dollar range today, says Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank.
Rupee opens higher at 67.86 per dollar
