Rupee opens higher at 67.83 per dollar

The Indian rupee continued its recovery on Thursday for the second consecutive session following correction in dollar. It has opened higher by 8 paise at 67.83 per dollar against previous close of 67.91.Tirthankar Patnaik of Mizuho Bank says he expects the rupee to range between 67.50-68.50/dollar over the next two weeks as the market remains quiet towards the end of the year and selling pressure from foreign investors eases.The rupee would come under renewed pressure in the new year based on macro performance in the wake of demonetisation, he says.The dollar index retreated after hitting its highest since December 2002. Meanwhile the Swedish Crown gained 1.4 percent against the dollar after Sweden's Central Bank narrowly voted to add to its bond-buying program.