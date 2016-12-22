Rupee opens higher at 67.83 per dollar

The rupee would come under renewed pressure in the new year based on macro performance in the wake of demonetisation, says Tirthankar Patnaik of Mizuho Bank.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Markets » Rupee

Dec 22, 2016, 09.06 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens higher at 67.83 per dollar

The rupee would come under renewed pressure in the new year based on macro performance in the wake of demonetisation, says Tirthankar Patnaik of Mizuho Bank.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Rupee opens higher at 67.83 per dollar

The rupee would come under renewed pressure in the new year based on macro performance in the wake of demonetisation, says Tirthankar Patnaik of Mizuho Bank.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

The Indian rupee continued its recovery on Thursday for the second consecutive session following correction in dollar. It has opened higher by 8 paise at 67.83 per dollar against previous close of 67.91.

Tirthankar Patnaik of Mizuho Bank says he expects the rupee to range between 67.50-68.50/dollar over the next two weeks as the market remains quiet towards the end of the year and selling pressure from foreign investors eases.

The rupee would come under renewed pressure in the new year based on macro performance in the wake of demonetisation, he says.

Also Read - No case for big rate decline; 25 bps cut possible in FY17: Pros

The dollar index retreated after hitting its highest since December 2002. Meanwhile the Swedish Crown gained 1.4 percent against the dollar after Sweden's Central Bank narrowly voted to add to its bond-buying program.


Tags  Indian Rupee rupee dollar USD INR dollar index Swedish Crown
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Rupee opens higher at 67.83 per dollar

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login