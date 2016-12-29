Rupee opens flat at 68.24 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened flat at 68.24 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 68.24.

Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "Year-end holidays expected to keep volumes and activity in currency markets low and thin. USD-INR expected trading range for the day 68-68.30/dollar."



The Japanese yen strengthened against the dollar, meanwhile the dollar index is firm above 103 mark, remember it has gained 4.7 percent this year. All those gains have come after the November 8 US election.