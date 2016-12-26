Rupee opens flat at 67.82 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened flat at 67.82 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's closing 67.82.Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity said, "In absence of any major cues, rupee to trade sideways with negative bias.""Rupee may slide towards 68-68.20 and trading range for the spot USD-INR pair would be 67.80-68.20/dollar," he said.Dollar index slipped below the 103 mark. The dollar dipped against the yen, edging lower down after US treasury yields dipped on mixed economic data.