Tata Motors eyeing FICV project worth $12 bn from GoI: Noronha
Dec 26, 2016, 09.03 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rupee may slide towards 68-68.20 and trading range for the spot USD-INR pair would be 67.80-68.20/dollar, says Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity.
Rupee opens flat at 67.82 per dollar
