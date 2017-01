The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Tuesday. It has opened higher by 9 paise at 68.13 per dollar versus previous close 68.22.Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "Most of the overseas markets were closed on Monday. This provided no respite to USD-INR pair. Demand pushed up the pair above the 68/dollar mark.""The pair is expected to range trade within 67.90-68.20/dollar today," he said.The dollar index bounced back strongly, up around 0.60 percent, after falling for the past three straight sessions. The yen weakened.