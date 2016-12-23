Rupee opens at 67.93 per dollar; gains 6 paise

The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Friday. It has opened higher by 6 paise at 67.93 per dollar versus 67.99 Thursday.Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "Festive fervour is the theme right now across the world. The dollar Index has given up some of the recent gains and is trading below 103 levels. EM currencies are still under the cloud.""We expect the USD-INR to trade within the 67.80-68.10/dollar range," he added.As per Karvy currency report, weakness in the equity markets will continue to exert pressure on the Indian currency.