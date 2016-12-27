Buy Vaibhav Global; target of Rs 353: Nirmal Bang
Dec 27, 2016, 09.25 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Expect the rupee to continue trading in 67.50-68/dollar range with a depreciating bias, says Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank.
Rupee opens at 67.84 per dollar; down 10 paise
