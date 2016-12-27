Rupee opens at 67.84 per dollar; down 10 paise

The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Tuesday. It has opened lower by 10 paise at 67.84 per dollar versus 67.74 Monday.Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank said, "The year-end markets are very low on liquidity and continue to trade in a tight range with the dollar index hovering around 103 levels.""The rupee continues to trade in a very narrow range despite of continued portfolio outflows. Expect the rupee to continue trading in 67.50-68/dollar range with a depreciating bias," he added.The dollar index held steady around the 103 mark, also Iranian rial hits record low against US dollar in a sign of concern about the country's ability to attract foreign money after US president-elect Donald Trump takes office.