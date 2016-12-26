Rupee may slide towards 68-68.20: Pramit Brahmbhatt

Rupee may slide towards 68-68.20 and trading range for the spot USD-INR pair would be 67.80-68.20/dollar, says Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity.
Dec 26, 2016, 09.08 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Rupee may slide towards 68-68.20: Pramit Brahmbhatt

Rupee may slide towards 68-68.20 and trading range for the spot USD-INR pair would be 67.80-68.20/dollar, says Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity.

Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity said, "In absence of any major cues, rupee to trade sideways with negative bias."

"Rupee may slide towards 68-68.20 and trading range for the spot USD-INR pair would be 67.80-68.20/dollar," he said.
