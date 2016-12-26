Rupee may slide towards 68-68.20: Pramit Brahmbhatt

Rupee may slide towards 68-68.20 and trading range for the spot USD-INR pair would be 67.80-68.20/dollar, says Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3 Rupee may slide towards 68-68.20: Pramit Brahmbhatt Rupee may slide towards 68-68.20 and trading range for the spot USD-INR pair would be 67.80-68.20/dollar, says Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity. Post Your Comments Share Cancel | 2 Comments

Pramit Brahmbhatt (more) , Veracity | Capital Expertise: Currencies