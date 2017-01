We expect the 10-year benchmark yield to trade in a range of 6.33-6.38 percent for the day, says Mohan Shenoi, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Mohan Shenoi, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "Dollar strength has paused as market reassess the number of likely Fed rate hikes in 2017. FOMC minutes indicate that future monetary policy stance will be a function of fiscal policy stance of Trump Government. Rupee is likely to recover today in line with other currencies. USD-INR expected trading range for the day 67.70-68/USD."



He further said, "The bond market has been bullish on account of MCLR cuts by banks, reduction in Government borrowing through auctions and falling US Treasury yields. We expect the 10-year benchmark yield to trade in a range of 6.33-6.38 percent for the day."