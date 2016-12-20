Rupee falls 16 paise to end below 68 level against US dollar

The rupee today fell by 16 paise to end at 68.03/04 against the US dollar compared to previous close of 67.87/88 per dollar.

The pound sterling, however, finished lower at Rs 84.04/06 against previous close of 84.32/34 at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market today.

Following are the Interbank forex and RBI rates: (In Rs Per Unit) Unit Interbank RBI Reference US Dollar 68.03/04 US Dollar Rs 67.8954 Pound Sterling 84.04/06 Euro Rs 70.4686 Euro 70.60/62 Japanese Yen(100) 57.74/76 PTI BPD RHB DMM .