Rupee falls 16 paise to end below 68 level against US dollar

The rupee today fell by 16 paise to end at 68.03/04 against the US dollar compared to previous close of 67.87/88 per dollar.
Dec 20, 2016, 06.52 PM | Source: PTI

Rupee falls 16 paise to end below 68 level against US dollar

The rupee today fell by 16 paise to end at 68.03/04 against the US dollar compared to previous close of 67.87/88 per dollar.

The pound sterling, however, finished lower at Rs 84.04/06 against previous close of 84.32/34 at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market today.

Following are the Interbank forex and RBI rates: (In Rs Per Unit) Unit Interbank RBI Reference US Dollar 68.03/04 US Dollar Rs 67.8954 Pound Sterling 84.04/06 Euro Rs 70.4686 Euro 70.60/62 Japanese Yen(100) 57.74/76 PTI BPD RHB DMM .

Tags  rupee dollar US pound Foreign Exchange
