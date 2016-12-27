Pain for domestic bonds

The above graph is line chart of Domestic Ten Year Bond Yield from 1st Nov 2016 till now.

Government securities yield gained for a third session on Monday as investors pulled out money from debt markets, with the MPC reducing hopes for an immediate rate cut in the near term on their clear focus on inflation. Ten year benchmark yield surged to 6.57% yesterday from 6.54% on Friday. This year, G sec yields are set to go up first time after 2008, when overseas investors have taken out money from Indian markets. As of now, FPIs have pulled out 3 billion dollars from debt and equity markets in the last couple of months.



Bond yields initially declined after Government of India banned 500 and 1,000 notes, significantly increasing liquidity in the banking system with the deposit of old notes. Later, yields spiked after the Reserve Bank of India kept the policy rate unchanged at 6.25% in December going against expectations of a rate cut.



Bond yield can move higher if the FPIs continue pulling out money from Indian debt markets due to the impact of demonetization and less-than-expected corporate earnings. US central bank is further looking for rate hike in 2017, which could reduce investment in emerging markets including India. Add to this the rising Oil prices which could depreciate the rupee and add to inflation woes. Going ahead, there is pain for bond yields with FPI Outflows likely to gain in momentum.





