Misery Index poised for greater gains?

The above graph is the Misery Index for the US from December 2013 till date



The Misery index is a leading economic indicator which gives one an indication of how well the average citizen of a country is doing. It is the sum of the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate and the annual inflation rate, assuming that a higher unemployment rate and falling inflation will add to the misery of the general public.



The US Misery Index has been falling steadily from December 2013 as the stimulus was withdrawn and the interest rate hikes were hiked last December. With inflation still well below the FEDs mandated target, the Misery Index is still struggling to climb higher. A slight uptick is seen post the November election result which is carrying through despite a hike in interest rates and the FEDs hawkish view for the next year.



The Trump led administration is expected to drive investments in infrastructure using debt and fiscal stimulus which will drive both employment and inflation higher. Despite the steadiness in the labour market that the FED keeps harping on, anecdotal evidence suggests that a large percentage of American youth remains unemployed or unemployable today since they dont have the skills to look for the higher paying jobs for which skilled immigrants from India, China and Mexico compete. Trumps promises are driving up interest rates and therefore inflation expectations higher but nothing is certain till he takes over the reigns of the government.



