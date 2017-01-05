Has Euro hit the bottom yet?

Has Euro hit the bottom yet?
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Markets » Rupee

Jan 05, 2017, 05.59 PM | Source: Mecklai Financial

Has Euro hit the bottom yet?

Has Euro hit the bottom yet?

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Has Euro hit the bottom yet?

Has Euro hit the bottom yet?

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Moneycontrol.com - News! Has Euro hit the bottom yet?

The above graph is line chart of EURUSD 1st November 2016 till now.



EURUSD swung between gains and losses through December with a stronger dollar pushing the pair below 1.04 levels last seen in 2003. Experts have been pointing out that 2017 could be the year that the Euro could hit parity against the dollar given the broad strength in the US dollar which is likely to be enhanced by Trumps fiscal stimulus.


Yesterday however the EURUSD ended up by 0.50% to 1.047%. The economic data releases last week also point to strength in the Eurozone with both manufacturing and non manufacturing PMI improving sharply to 54.6 and 53.7 respectively. CPI numbers have showed a tick up to 1.1% while core CPI jumped to 0.9%. German unemployment numbers have also fallen sharply by 17K against an expectation of a dip of 5K.


However Euro is probably being held back the political developments which are set to unfold over the next six months. Elections are due in the Netherlands, France and Germany. Parties opposed to a single currency and the Eurozone are popular contestants in both the Netherlands and France. This is also probably keeping the Euro weaker at the current time, despite better data.


Technically speaking, EURUSD is likely to dip towards 1.03 and maybe even 1.01 in the current quarter. Given the better data, we are also expecting recovery towards 1.06 in the next six months and to 1.10 by year end.
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Has Euro hit the bottom yet?
amaeture
Silver Member
8 Followers
Other Market Topics

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.