Has Euro hit the bottom yet?

The above graph is line chart of EURUSD 1st November 2016 till now.



EURUSD swung between gains and losses through December with a stronger dollar pushing the pair below 1.04 levels last seen in 2003. Experts have been pointing out that 2017 could be the year that the Euro could hit parity against the dollar given the broad strength in the US dollar which is likely to be enhanced by Trumps fiscal stimulus.

Yesterday however the EURUSD ended up by 0.50% to 1.047%. The economic data releases last week also point to strength in the Eurozone with both manufacturing and non manufacturing PMI improving sharply to 54.6 and 53.7 respectively. CPI numbers have showed a tick up to 1.1% while core CPI jumped to 0.9%. German unemployment numbers have also fallen sharply by 17K against an expectation of a dip of 5K.

However Euro is probably being held back the political developments which are set to unfold over the next six months. Elections are due in the Netherlands, France and Germany. Parties opposed to a single currency and the Eurozone are popular contestants in both the Netherlands and France. This is also probably keeping the Euro weaker at the current time, despite better data.

Technically speaking, EURUSD is likely to dip towards 1.03 and maybe even 1.01 in the current quarter. Given the better data, we are also expecting recovery towards 1.06 in the next six months and to 1.10 by year end.



