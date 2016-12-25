Forex - Weekly outlook: December 26 - 30

Investing.com - Investing.com - The U.S. dollar edged slightly lower against a basket of currencies in pre-holiday trade on Friday, slipping from its 14-year-high as investors took profits in the run-up to the Christmas weekend.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a trade-weighted basket of six major currencies, dipped 0.1% to 103.00 by late Friday. The index climbed to 103.62 on Tuesday, the strongest level since December 2002.

For the week, the index gained less than 0.1% in thinning trading ahead of the year-end holiday period.

The greenback remained well-supported thanks to bets of higher U.S. growth and a faster pace of interest rate increases under incoming president Donald Trump.

The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates for the first time in a year earlier this month and projected three more increases in 2017.

Higher rates boost the dollar by making the currency more attractive to yield-seeking investors.

Against the yen, the dollar fell to 117.34 on Friday, retreating from a 10-1/2 month high of 118.65 set last week. The pair lost 0.5% on the week, snapping a six-week win streak.

Meanwhile, the euro tacked on 0.2% to end at 1.0456 by late Friday, rebounding from 1.0352 on Tuesday, the lowest since January 2003.

Elsewhere, the British pound fell to a seven-week low of 1.2229, pressured by renewed uncertainty over the process by which Britain will leave the European Union.

In the week ahead, trading volumes are expected to remain light due to the Christmas holiday and as many traders already closed books before the end of the year, reducing liquidity in the market and increasing the volatility.

The U.S. is to release reports on consumer confidence, pending home sales and jobless claims, as traders look for further indications on the strength of the economy and hints on the future path of monetary policy.

Elsewhere, Japanese inflation data will also be in focus as investors assess the need for further stimulus in the world's third's largest economy.

Ahead of the coming week, Investing.com has compiled a list of these and other significant events likely to affect the markets.

Monday, December 26

The Bank of Japan will publish minutes of its most recent policy meeting.

Stock markets in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the U.K., Switzerland, Canada and the U.S. will remain closed, to make up for Christmas Day falling on a Sunday.

All floor trading for precious and base metals options will be shut for the Christmas holiday.

Tuesday, December 27

Japan is to release data on inflation, employment and household spending.

Markets in the U.K. and Canada will remain closed for Boxing Day.

The U.S. is to release private sector data on consumer confidence.

Wednesday, December 28

Japan is to produce data on industrial production and retail sales.

The U.K. is to publish industry data on mortgage approvals.

The U.S. is to release data on pending home sales.

Thursday, December 29

The U.K. is to release industry data on house prices.

The euro zone is to publish a report on money supply growth and private loans.

The U.S. is to produce data on weekly jobless claims, wholesale inventories and the trade deficit.

Friday, December 30

In the euro zone, Spain will release monthly inflation figures.

The U.S. is to round up the week with data on manufacturing activity in the Chicago-region.



