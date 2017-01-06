Falling US bond prices to spur inflows into Indian debt: BofAML

Claudio Piron of BofAML continues to remain bullish on the dollar. Despite Donald Trump not wanting a stronger dollar, ultimately, a stronger dollar will prevail despite the volatility.

The risk-rewards look very attractive for the Indian bond market, says Claudio Piron, Head of Emerging Asia Foreign Exchange and Fixed Income Strategy, Bank of America. He sees net positive inflows into the Indian bond market as they become more attractive due to falling US bond prices.



He says the Reserve Bank of India is going to deliver a 25 basis points interest rate cut when it meet in February. He is dissapointed that RBI avoided a rate slash in December 2016.



He continues to remain bullish on the dollar. Despite US President-elect Donald Trump not wanting a stronger dollar, ultimately, a stronger dollar will prevail despite the volatility.



He says USD 100 is a strong support level for the dollar index.



The foreign market in China is expected to slow down significantly during the Lunar Holiday, says Piron.



Below is the verbatim transcript of Claudio Piron's interview to Latha Venkatesh, Sonia Shenoy and Anuj Singhal on CNBC-TV18.



Latha: The year seems to be beginning with that long developed markets (DM), short emerging market (EM) trade, probably correcting a bit. We have seen the dollar move away from 103 to 101, can it fall much further, can this trade unwind a lot more?



A: I think this is suspicion yes that they record unwind further particularly at the centre of focus is the Mexican Peso and the Chinese Renminbi. Only yesterday we have had the largest one day appreciation of the renminbi. This is already centering around the issue of trade protectionism and the inauguration date of January 20th when President Trump gets inaugurated and whether China will back down and appreciate the currency and that is very much leading a lot of the move here in terms of Asian currencies as well.



Anuj: You track the rupee has felt, it has been remarkably strong over the last few days. What is your sense about the dollar/rupee pair?



A: There is a reflection there that it is happening and it is not just about trade protectionism, here it is finally the tide of outflows that was occurring particularly in the equity and bond markets by foreign investors over the past four months seems to be stabilising.



In particular when you look at the Indian bond market for foreign investors, it provides the best carry adjusted volatility adjusted bond market in the region. So for foreign investors looking to pick up yield with a lower volatility, the risk reward is attractive in particular with the retreat of US 10-year treasury yields back below 2.4 percent as well, people are starting to put that toes back into water in terms of investing in high yield, Asian domestic bond market such as Indonesia and such as India. It is tentative signs, it is going to be a volatile year ahead of us but I think part of the kind of price action that we are seeing is that investors are starting to look at some of the Asian bond markets such as Indonesia and India trying to say, we have had the correction, maybe it is an opportune time to add to our fixed income position.



For entire discussion, watch accompanying video...