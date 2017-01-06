Falling US bond prices to spur inflows into Indian debt: BofAML

Claudio Piron of BofAML continues to remain bullish on the dollar. Despite Donald Trump not wanting a stronger dollar, ultimately, a stronger dollar will prevail despite the volatility.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Markets » Rupee

Jan 06, 2017, 09.36 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Falling US bond prices to spur inflows into Indian debt: BofAML

Claudio Piron of BofAML continues to remain bullish on the dollar. Despite Donald Trump not wanting a stronger dollar, ultimately, a stronger dollar will prevail despite the volatility.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Falling US bond prices to spur inflows into Indian debt: BofAML

Claudio Piron of BofAML continues to remain bullish on the dollar. Despite Donald Trump not wanting a stronger dollar, ultimately, a stronger dollar will prevail despite the volatility.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Claudio Piron (more)

Head Emerging Asia FX & FI Strategy, BoA | Capital Expertise: Currencies

The risk-rewards look very attractive for the Indian bond market, says Claudio Piron, Head of Emerging Asia Foreign Exchange and Fixed Income Strategy, Bank of America. He sees net positive inflows into the Indian bond market as they become more attractive due to falling US bond prices.

He says the Reserve Bank of India is going to deliver a 25 basis points interest rate cut when it meet in February. He is dissapointed that RBI avoided a rate slash in December 2016.

He continues to remain bullish on the dollar. Despite US President-elect Donald Trump not wanting a stronger dollar, ultimately, a stronger dollar will prevail despite the volatility.

He says USD 100 is a strong support level for the dollar index.

The foreign market in China is expected to slow down significantly during the Lunar Holiday, says Piron.

Below is the verbatim transcript of Claudio Piron's interview to Latha Venkatesh, Sonia Shenoy and Anuj Singhal on CNBC-TV18.

Latha: The year seems to be beginning with that long developed markets (DM), short emerging market (EM) trade, probably correcting a bit. We have seen the dollar move away from 103 to 101, can it fall much further, can this trade unwind a lot more?

A: I think this is suspicion yes that they record unwind further particularly at the centre of focus is the Mexican Peso and the Chinese Renminbi. Only yesterday we have had the largest one day appreciation of the renminbi. This is already centering around the issue of trade protectionism and the inauguration date of January 20th when President Trump gets inaugurated and whether China will back down and appreciate the currency and that is very much leading a lot of the move here in terms of Asian currencies as well.

Anuj: You track the rupee has felt, it has been remarkably strong over the last few days. What is your sense about the dollar/rupee pair?

A: There is a reflection there that it is happening and it is not just about trade protectionism, here it is finally the tide of outflows that was occurring particularly in the equity and bond markets by foreign investors over the past four months seems to be stabilising.

In particular when you look at the Indian bond market for foreign investors, it provides the best carry adjusted volatility adjusted bond market in the region. So for foreign investors looking to pick up yield with a lower volatility, the risk reward is attractive in particular with the retreat of US 10-year treasury yields back below 2.4 percent as well, people are starting to put that toes back into water in terms of investing in high yield, Asian domestic bond market such as Indonesia and such as India. It is tentative signs, it is going to be a volatile year ahead of us but I think part of the kind of price action that we are seeing is that investors are starting to look at some of the Asian bond markets such as Indonesia and India trying to say, we have had the correction, maybe it is an opportune time to add to our fixed income position.

For entire discussion, watch accompanying video...
Tags  Indian bond market Claudio Piron Bank of America US bond price Reserve Bank of India Donald Trump US President-elect Donald Trump dollar index Lunar Holiday
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Falling US bond prices to spur inflows into Indian debt: BofAML

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.