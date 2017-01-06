Expect rupee to trade in range of 67.75-68/$: HDFC Bank

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank expects the rupee to trade in a range of 67.75-68 against the US dollar for the day.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Markets » Rupee

Jan 06, 2017, 09.15 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Expect rupee to trade in range of 67.75-68/$: HDFC Bank

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank expects the rupee to trade in a range of 67.75-68 against the US dollar for the day.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Expect rupee to trade in range of 67.75-68/$: HDFC Bank

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank expects the rupee to trade in a range of 67.75-68 against the US dollar for the day.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank says economic data released in the US was better than expected but the Dollar index is still subdued.

The effect will be felt in emerging market currencies including the USD-INR pair, he feels.

Panda expects the rupee to trade in a range of 67.75-68 against the US dollar for the day.

He says the 10-year benchmark yield has recently fallen from a high of 6.60 percent. It is expected to trade within a range of 6.37-6.45 percent today, according to him.

Tags  Bhaskar Panda HDFC Bank Indian rupee US dollar
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Expect rupee to trade in range of 67.75-68/$: HDFC Bank
vinnovation
s
New Member
1 Follower
Other Market Topics

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.