Expect rupee to trade in range of 67.75-68/$: HDFC Bank

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank says economic data released in the US was better than expected but the Dollar index is still subdued.

The effect will be felt in emerging market currencies including the USD-INR pair, he feels.

Panda expects the rupee to trade in a range of 67.75-68 against the US dollar for the day.

He says the 10-year benchmark yield has recently fallen from a high of 6.60 percent. It is expected to trade within a range of 6.37-6.45 percent today, according to him.