Expect rupee to trade in range of 67.75-68/$: HDFC Bank

Jan 06, 2017, 09.15 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank expects the rupee to trade in a range of 67.75-68 against the US dollar for the day.
|
The effect will be felt in emerging market currencies including the USD-INR pair, he feels.
Panda expects the rupee to trade in a range of 67.75-68 against the US dollar for the day.
He says the 10-year benchmark yield has recently fallen from a high of 6.60 percent. It is expected to trade within a range of 6.37-6.45 percent today, according to him.
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.