Expect rupee continue to trade in 67.50-68 range: Ashutosh Raina

Expect the yield on the 10-year bond to trade in a range of 6.50-6.55 percent in the near term, says Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank.
Dec 27, 2016, 08.54 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Expect rupee continue to trade in 67.50-68 range: Ashutosh Raina

Expect the yield on the 10-year bond to trade in a range of 6.50-6.55 percent in the near term, says Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank.

Ashutosh Raina

Head of FX Trading, HDFC Bank

Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank said, "The year-end markets are very low on liquidity and continue to trade in a tight range with the dollar index hovering around 103 levels."

He further added, "The rupee continues to trade in a very narrow range despite of continued portfolio outflows. Expect the rupee to continue trading in 67.50-68/dollar range with a depreciating bias."

"Bonds have also sold off from recent highs. Expect the yield on the 10-year bond to trade in a range of 6.50-6.55 percent in the near term," he said.
Tags  Ashutosh Raina HDFC Bank rupee dollar USD INR bonds
